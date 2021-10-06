US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slides on inflation worries; ADP jobs beat sparks taper fears

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday after soaring oil prices fed into fears of higher inflation, while a survey showing a strong rise in private jobs last month fueled concerns of a sooner-than-expected easing of monetary stimulus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 115.71 points, or 0.34%, at the open to 34,198.96.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 26.15 points, or 0.60%, at 4,319.57, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 144.38 points, or 1.00%, to 14,289.45 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

