US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slides at open on rate hike jitters; Fed minutes eyed

Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ERIC THAYER

April 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday, signaling a second day of selling on Wall Street as investors feared aggressive moves by the Federal Reserve to tackle inflation, with eyes on minutes from the central bank's March meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 120.8 points, or 0.35%, to 34520.34 at the open.

The S&P 500 .SPX fell 30.9 points, or 0.68%, to 4494.17​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 201.6 points, or 1.42%, to 14002.583 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

