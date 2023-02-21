US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slides at open as Walmart, Home Depot forecasts disappoint

February 21, 2023 — 09:31 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes opened lower on Tuesday as retailers Walmart and Home Depot delivered a double blow to traders returning after a long weekend amid worries that interest rates will remain higher for longer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 127.00 points, or 0.38%, at the open to 33,699.69. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 26.74 points, or 0.66%, at 4,052.35, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 146.90 points, or 1.25%, to 11,640.37 at the opening bell.

