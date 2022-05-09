US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slides at open as rising bond yields hit growth stocks

May 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes opened lower on Monday as rising U.S. Treasury yields amid prospects of aggressive monetary policy tightening weighed on growth stocks, with the sentiment taking a hit from fears of an economic slowdown in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 214.2 points, or 0.65%, at the open to 32685.17. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 42.1 points, or 1.02%, at the open to 4081.27, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 221.6 points, or 1.82%, to 11923.029 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

