US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slides as labor data stokes rate hike concerns

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

July 06, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

July 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as data signaling a resilient labor market and hawkish minutes of the Federal Reserve's June meeting fanned fears the central bank could keep interest rates higher for longer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 117.25 points, or 0.34%, at the open to 34,171.39. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 24.20 points, or 0.54%, at 4,422.62, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 138.49 points, or 1.00%, to 13,653.17 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

