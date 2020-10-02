US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St skids after Trump's positive COVID-19 test

US Markets
Wall Street's main indexes tumbled at the open on Friday after President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 weeks before the election, with an elusive fiscal stimulus and a slowdown in the domestic economic recovery also denting sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 280.51 points, or 1.01%, at the open to 27,536.39. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 41.86 points, or 1.24%, at 3,338.94, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 243.98 points, or 2.15%, to 11,082.53 at the opening bell.

