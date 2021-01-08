US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St sets new highs as stimulus hopes outweigh dire jobs report

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened at record highs on Friday, as hopes of more economic stimulus to ride out a pandemic-led downturn eclipsed concerns over a significant loss of pace in labor market recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 28.5 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 31069.58. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 11.3 points, or 0.30%, at the open to 3815.05​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 92.7 points, or 0.71%, to 13160.215 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

