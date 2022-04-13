US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St sees muted open as JPMorgan, inflation data weigh

April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. main indexes were subdued at the open on Wednesday, with the S&P and the Dow edging lower, as JPMorgan shares dropped after reporting a slump in quarterly profit, while fresh data highlighted growing inflationary pressures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 53.7 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 34166.64.

The S&P 500 .SPX fell 3.1 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 4394.3​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 1.5 points, or 0.01%, to 13373.116 at the opening bell.

