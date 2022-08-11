US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises on more signs of cooling inflation
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, extending a rally from the previous session as fresh evidence of cooling inflation further cemented expectations of a smaller rise in interest rates.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 142.00 points, or 0.43%, at the open to 33,451.51.
The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 17.16 points, or 0.41%, at 4,227.40, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 90.02 points, or 0.70%, to 12,944.82 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.