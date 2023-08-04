News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises on Amazon boost, US jobs growth remains moderate

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

August 04, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy added fewer-than-expected jobs in July, while Amazon's better-than-expected earnings countered Apple's tepid sales forecast.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 14.24 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 35,230.13.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 12.07 points, or 0.27%, at 4,513.96, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 66.24 points, or 0.47%, to 14,025.96 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

