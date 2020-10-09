US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises at open on stimulus optimism

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, setting up the S&P 500 and the Dow for their second straight weekly gain on hopes of more fiscal aid and growing expectations of a Democratic victory in next month's presidential election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 108.10 points, or 0.38%, at the open to 28,533.61.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 12.84 points, or 0.37%, at 3,459.67, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 66.62 points, or 0.58%, to 11,487.60 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.