US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises at open on hopes of progress in stimulus talks

Medha Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, with investors anticipating progress in bipartisan talks over the next coronavirus aid bill as the Nov. 3 presidential election gets closer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 45.99 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 28,409.65.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 11.41 points, or 0.33%, at 3,464.90, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 30.00 points, or 0.26%, to 11,536.01 at the opening bell.

