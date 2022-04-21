US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises at open on boost from Tesla, airlines

Contributor
Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

The Nasdaq led Wall Street's main indexes higher on Thursday, lifted by a surge in Tesla shares, with airline stocks providing added boost after United Airlines and American Airlines forecast a return to profitability in the current quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 98.0 points, or 0.28%, at the open to 35258.8.

The S&P 500 .SPX rose 29.7 points, or 0.67%, at the open to 4489.17​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 170.6 points, or 1.27%, to 13623.704 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

