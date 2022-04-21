US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises at open on boost from Tesla, airlines

April 21 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq led Wall Street's main indexes higher on Thursday, lifted by a surge in Tesla shares, with airline stocks providing added boost after United Airlines and American Airlines forecast a return to profitability in the current quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 98.0 points, or 0.28%, at the open to 35258.8.

The S&P 500 .SPX rose 29.7 points, or 0.67%, at the open to 4489.17​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 170.6 points, or 1.27%, to 13623.704 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

