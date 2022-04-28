US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises at open as Meta earnings offset GDP worries

April 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as strong earnings from Meta Platforms lifted battered technology and growth stocks, offsetting concerns around data that showed U.S. economic growth unexpectedly contracted in the first quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 124.0 points, or 0.37%, at the open to 33425.96.

The S&P 500 .SPX rose 38.6 points, or 0.92%, at the open to 4222.58​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 223.9 points, or 1.79%, to 12712.863 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

