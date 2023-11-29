US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises at open as investors cheer rate cut prospects

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as Treasury yields slipped to multi-month lows on growing optimism about an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve next year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 19.82 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 35,436.80.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 16.95 points, or 0.37%, at 4,571.84, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 85.36 points, or 0.60%, to 14,367.11 at the opening bell.

