News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises at open as investors assess bank earnings

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

July 19, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

July 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened marginally higher on Wednesday as investors digested Goldman Sachs second-quarter results and assessed strong earnings from a number of smaller banks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 39.28 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 34,991.21.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 8.89 points, or 0.20%, at 4,563.87, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 44.89 points, or 0.31%, to 14,398.53 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.