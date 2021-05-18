US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises at open after Walmart, Home Depot results beat

May 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly higher on Tuesday after better-than-expected results from Walmart and Home Depot underscored strength in consumer demand against the backdrop of rising prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 23.4 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 34351.18. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 2.6 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 4165.94​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 37.8 points, or 0.28%, to 13416.896 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.