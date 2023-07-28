News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises at open after inflation data, chip stocks rally

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

July 28, 2023 — 09:31 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

July 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after data showing easing inflation pressures added to hopes that the Federal Reserve's policy tightening was ending, while chip stocks surged as Intel posted a surprise quarterly profit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 160.77 points, or 0.46%, at the open to 35,443.49.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 28.34 points, or 0.62%, at 4,565.75, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 149.72 points, or 1.07%, to 14,199.83 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

Reuters
