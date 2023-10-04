US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises at open after fresh jobs data, Treasury yields retreat

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after data pointed to a cooling labor market, while a pullback in U.S. Treasury yields from their multi-year highs also supported investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 31.80 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 33,034.18.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 4.38 points, or 0.10%, at 4,233.83, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 33.45 points, or 0.26%, to 13,092.92 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

