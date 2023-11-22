US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises as yields slip, traders assess economic data

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, helped by bets that the Federal Reserve had reached the end of its rate hikes and a slide in longer-dated Treasury yields, while traders assessed the latest batch of economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 101.04 points, or 0.29%, at the open to 35,189.33.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 14.85 points, or 0.33%, at 4,553.04, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 83.84 points, or 0.59%, to 14,283.82 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Maju Samuel)

