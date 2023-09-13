US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises as rate-pause bets remain unchanged after CPI data

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after data showing consumer prices clocked their highest rise in more than a year in August did not change traders' bets on the Federal Reserve pausing interest rates in September.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 21.29 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 34,667.28.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.75 points, or 0.02%, at 4,462.65, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 0.06 points, or 0.00%, to 13,773.67 at the opening bell.

