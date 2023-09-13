News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises as rate-pause bets remain unchanged after CPI data

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

September 13, 2023 — 09:38 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after data showing consumer prices clocked their highest rise in more than a year in August did not change traders' bets on the Federal Reserve pausing interest rates in September.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 21.29 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 34,667.28.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.75 points, or 0.02%, at 4,462.65, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 0.06 points, or 0.00%, to 13,773.67 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.