US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises as oil gains, Congress readies aid package

Noel Randewich Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

April 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street surged on Wednesday as oil prices recovered some ground and Congress looked on course to approve nearly $500 billion more in aid to help small businesses ride out the coronavirus crisis.

According to preliminary data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 456.94 points, or 1.99%, to 23,475.82, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 62.75 points, or 2.29%, to 2,799.31 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 232.15 points, or 2.81%, to 8,495.38.

