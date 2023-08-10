News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises as July inflation data fuels Fed rate pause hopes

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

August 10, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday after milder-than-feared July consumer prices data fueled hopes the Federal Reserve could leave interest rates on hold next month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 108.18 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 35,231.54.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 19.45 points, or 0.44%, at 4,487.16, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 96.24 points, or 0.70%, to 13,818.25 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.