US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises as growth stocks regain, strong jobs data

May 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after megacap stocks bounced back from a steep selloff in the previous session, while a survey showed a solid rise in private jobs in April.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 30.96 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 34,163.99.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 12.40 points, or 0.30%, at 4,177.06, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 97.63 points, or 0.72%, to 13,731.13 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

