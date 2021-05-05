US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises as growth stocks regain, strong jobs data

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after megacap stocks bounced back from a steep selloff in the previous session, while a survey showed a solid rise in private jobs in April.

May 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after megacap stocks bounced back from a steep selloff in the previous session, while a survey showed a solid rise in private jobs in April.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 30.96 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 34,163.99.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 12.40 points, or 0.30%, at 4,177.06, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 97.63 points, or 0.72%, to 13,731.13 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular