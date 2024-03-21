News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises as chipmakers rally, Fed bolsters rate cut bets

March 21, 2024 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

March 21 (Reuters) - The tech-laden Nasdaq led Wall Street higher on Thursday as chip stocks rallied following Micron Technology's upbeat forecast, while investors took comfort in the Federal Reserve sticking to its three-rate-cut view for this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 148.90 points, or 0.38%, at the open to 39,661.03.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 28.81 points, or 0.55%, at 5,253.43, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 147.83 points, or 0.90%, to 16,517.24 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

