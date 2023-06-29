US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises as banks gain, economic data eases recession fears

June 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Thursday, as bank stocks rose after major lenders cleared the Federal Reserve's annual stress test, while economic data pointed to a resilient U.S. economy in the face of aggressive interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 1.91 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 33,854.57. The S&P 500 .SPX opened 1.92 points higher, or 0.04%, at 4,374.94, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 0.61 points, or 0.01%, to 13,592.36 at the opening bell.

