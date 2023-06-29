News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises as banks gain, economic data eases recession fears

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

June 29, 2023 — 09:40 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

June 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Thursday, as bank stocks rose after major lenders cleared the Federal Reserve's annual stress test, while economic data pointed to a resilient U.S. economy in the face of aggressive interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 1.91 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 33,854.57. The S&P 500 .SPX opened 1.92 points higher, or 0.04%, at 4,374.94, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 0.61 points, or 0.01%, to 13,592.36 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.