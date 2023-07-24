News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises ahead of megacap growth results, Fed decision

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

July 24, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

July 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes crept higher at the open on Monday as investors braced for earnings from megacap growth and technology companies, while focusing on a rate decision from the Federal Reserve later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 3.10 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 35,230.79.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 7.05 points, or 0.16%, at 4,543.39, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 48.83 points, or 0.35%, to 14,081.63 at the opening bell.

