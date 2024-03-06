News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises after Fed Chair Powell's remarks

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 06, 2024 — 09:31 am EST

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

March 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in prepared remarks ahead of his congressional testimony said the central bank expects to reduce its benchmark interest rate later this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 135.96 points, or 0.35%, at the open to 38,721.15.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 29.38 points, or 0.58%, at 5,108.03, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 152.41 points, or 0.96%, to 16,092.00 at the opening bell.

