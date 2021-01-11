US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St retreats from all-time highs after strong run; Twitter slumps

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday, slipping from record levels as investors locked in gains after a stellar vaccine and stimulus-fueled rally, while Twitter shares slumped following the permanent suspension of President Donald Trump's account.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 82.6 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 31015.37. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 21.5 points, or 0.56%, at the open to 3803.14​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 153.2 points, or 1.16%, to 13048.776 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

