US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens subdued on last day of cheery 2023, rate cuts in view

Credit: REUTERS/ERIC THAYER

December 29, 2023 — 09:34 am EST

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened muted on the final day of an upbeat year which has seen the benchmark S&P 500 rally close to a record peak due to growing expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates early next year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 8.47 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 37,701.63. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.47 points, or 0.01%, at 4,782.88, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 4.06 points, or 0.03%, to 15,099.20 at the opening bell.

