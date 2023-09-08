US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens subdued in cautious trading ahead of inflation data

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were subdued at open on Friday as investors awaited a fresh inflation reading next week after recent economic data stoked worries interest rates could remain higher for longer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 13.32 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 34,487.41.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.16 points, or 0.00%, at 4,451.30, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 5.88 points, or 0.04%, to 13,754.71 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

