US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens subdued as investors digest China reopening

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

December 28, 2022 — 09:34 am EST

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened muted on Wednesday as optimism around unwinding of pandemic restrictions by China was offset by worries about rising COVID cases in the world's second largest economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 23.20 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 33,264.76. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.31 points, or 0.01%, at 3,829.56, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 14.03 points, or 0.14%, to 10,339.20 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
