News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens subdued after rally on AI boost, inflation relief

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

March 01, 2024 — 09:33 am EST

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

March 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened subdued on Friday after a rally in the previous session driven by an inflation reading that strengthened bets of interest rate cuts by June this year and a persistent artificial-intelligence mania.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 6.88 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 38,989.51.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.24 points, or 0.04%, at 5,098.51, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 17.90 points, or 0.11%, to 16,109.83 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.