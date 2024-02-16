News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens subdued after hot producer prices data

Credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS

February 16, 2024 — 09:33 am EST

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Wall street's main indexes opened subdued on Friday after a hotter-than-expected producer prices report dampened expectations of imminent interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 21.41 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 38,751.71. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 1.40 points, or 0.03%, at 5,031.13, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 4.26 points, or 0.03%, to 15,910.43 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

