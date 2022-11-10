US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens sharply higher after Oct inflation data

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Thursday as data showed consumer prices increased less than expected in October, spurring hopes that the Federal Reserve might scale down the size of its future interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 749.97 points, or 2.31%, at the open to 33,263.91.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 111.32 points, or 2.97%, at 3,859.89, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 515.99 points, or 4.98%, to 10,869.17 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

