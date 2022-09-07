US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens nearly flat as bond yields climb

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were nearly flat at the open on Wednesday as bond yields continued to rise with investors pricing in aggressive moves by the Federal Reserve to suppress inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 0.33 points at the open to 31,145.63. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 1.24 points, or 0.03%, at 3,909.43, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 14.47 points, or 0.13%, to 11,559.38 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

