US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens near record highs on stimulus hopes

Devik Jain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes opened near record highs on Thursday as investors bet on more fiscal stimulus to ride out a coronavirus-driven recession with data showing a nascent recovery in the labor market was stalling.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 28.7 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 31466.49. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 6.5 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 3916.4​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 72.7 points, or 0.52%, to 14045.214 at the opening bell.

