US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens near record highs as grim jobs data fuels stimulus hopes

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened near all-time highs on Friday as worse-than-expected jobs growth in November spurred bets of a new fiscal stimulus package to help lift the economy from its worst downturn in decades.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 20.0 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 29989.56. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 4.2 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 3670.94, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 22.1 points, or 0.18%, to 12399.322 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.