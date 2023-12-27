US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens muted due to lack of catalysts at year end

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened muted on Wednesday in the absence of any strong cues to keep up the optimism around the prospects of early rate cuts that pushed the S&P 500 closer to its all-time high in the previous session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 26.71 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 37,518.62.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 1.30 points, or 0.03%, at 4,773.45, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 15.09 points, or 0.10%, to 15,089.66 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

