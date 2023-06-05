US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens muted as investors weigh chances of June rate pause

June 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened subdued on Monday after a solid rally last week, as investors assessed chances of the Federal Reserve pausing interest rate hikes at its upcoming policy meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 8.37 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 33,771.13.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.62 points, or 0.01%, at 4,282.99, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 2.28 points, or 0.02%, to 13,238.48 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

