US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens muted ahead of Fed decision, tech earnings this week

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes were muted at open on Monday, ahead of major events this week including the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and big-ticket tech earnings that could test a record-breaking rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 6.40 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 38,115.83. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 1.98 points, or 0.04%, at 4,892.95, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 15.29 points, or 0.10%, to 15,470.66 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

