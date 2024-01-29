News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens muted ahead of Fed decision, tech earnings this week

January 29, 2024 — 09:32 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes were muted at open on Monday, ahead of major events this week including the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and big-ticket tech earnings that could test a record-breaking rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 6.40 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 38,115.83. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 1.98 points, or 0.04%, at 4,892.95, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 15.29 points, or 0.10%, to 15,470.66 at the opening bell.

US Markets
