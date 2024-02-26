US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens muted ahead of busy data week, inflation test

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened muted on Monday after a scorching AI-led rally, as investors focus returned to potential rate cuts from the Federal Reserve that key inflation and other economic data expected this week could offer clues on.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 13.26 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 39,144.79.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 4.20 points, or 0.08%, at 5,093.00, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 17.63 points, or 0.11%, to 16,014.45 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

