US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens muted after mixed earnings; jobs data in focus

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were subdued at open on Tuesday as investors assessed mixed earnings from legacy names such as United Parcel Service and General Motors while bracing for a key jobs report for insights into the labor market health.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 35.22 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 38,298.23. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.04 points, or 0.04%, at 4,925.89, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 23.97 points, or 0.15%, to 15,604.08 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.