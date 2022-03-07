US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens mixed on inflation angst as oil breaches $130

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

March 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened mixed on Monday, as the prospect of a ban on oil imports from Russia pushed Brent above $130 a barrel and added to concerns over spiraling inflation and slowing economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 35.05 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 33,579.75.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 1.86 points, or 0.04%, at 4,327.01, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 14.93 points, or 0.11%, to 13,328.36 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

