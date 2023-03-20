US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens mixed on bank fears, rate-hike pause hopes

March 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened mixed on Monday as investors weighed a state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse and the odds of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 10.35 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 31,872.33. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.83 points, or 0.02%, at 3,917.47, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 16.13 points, or 0.14%, to 11,614.39 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

