US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens mixed on bank fears, rate-hike pause hopes

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

March 20, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

March 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened mixed on Monday as investors weighed a state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse and the odds of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 10.35 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 31,872.33. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.83 points, or 0.02%, at 3,917.47, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 16.13 points, or 0.14%, to 11,614.39 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.