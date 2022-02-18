US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens mixed as Ukraine worries persist

Feb 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened mixed on Friday, with investors keeping a wary eye on developments in Ukraine heading into a long weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 1.58 points, or flat, at the open to 34,310.45.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 4.31 points, or 0.10%, at 4,384.57, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 18.68 points, or 0.14%, to 13,735.40 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

