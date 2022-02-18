US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens mixed as Ukraine worries persist

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stock indexes opened mixed on Friday, with investors keeping a wary eye on developments in Ukraine heading into a long weekend.

Feb 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened mixed on Friday, with investors keeping a wary eye on developments in Ukraine heading into a long weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 1.58 points, or flat, at the open to 34,310.45.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 4.31 points, or 0.10%, at 4,384.57, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 18.68 points, or 0.14%, to 13,735.40 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular