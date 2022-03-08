US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens mixed amid Russia oil ban concerns

March 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened mixed on Tuesday after suffering hefty losses a day earlier, as investors assessed the economic impact of spike in oil prices and Western sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 67.79 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 32,885.17.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 1.57 points, or 0.04%, at 4,202.66, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 30.93 points, or 0.24%, to 12,800.04 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

