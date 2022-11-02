US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower with focus on Fed rate decision

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday, ahead of an interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve, as a jump in private payrolls fueled fears that the central bank would not temper its aggressive stance on future rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 76.92 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 32,576.28.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 3.20 points, or 0.08%, at 3,852.90, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 5.84 points, or 0.05%, to 10,885.01 at the opening bell.

