US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower with focus on Fed rate decision

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

November 02, 2022 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday, ahead of an interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve, as a jump in private payrolls fueled fears that the central bank would not temper its aggressive stance on future rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 76.92 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 32,576.28.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 3.20 points, or 0.08%, at 3,852.90, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 5.84 points, or 0.05%, to 10,885.01 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter