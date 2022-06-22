US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower, Powell's testimony to Congress in focus

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Wednesday after a rally in the previous session, with investor focus squarely on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony for cues on interest rate hikes and the state of the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 177.68 points, or 0.58%, at the open to 30,352.57.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 30.90 points, or 0.82%, at 3,733.89, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 127.35 points, or 1.15%, to 10,941.95 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

