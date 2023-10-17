US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on worries over retail sales data, Middle East

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as hotter-than-expected retail sales data stoked worries U.S. interest rates could stay higher for longer, with the Middle East conflict further denting sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 114.70 points, or 0.34%, at the open to 33,869.84.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 28.40 points, or 0.65%, at 4,345.23, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 148.12 points, or 1.09%, to 13,419.87 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

